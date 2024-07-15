10 college football coaches who were better off as big fish in little ponds
1. Scott Frost
This was a relatively easy choice for No. 1 because there felt like no better place for Scott Frost after he proved to be the best Group of Five coach in the nation than back home at Nebraska.
Frost was 6-7 in his first season at UCF and then led the Knights to a 13-0 record with a claimed national title before Nebraska took advantage of the iron being red-hot and hired him to lead the program back to prominence after years of mediocrity under Mike Riley and the end of the Bo Pelini era.
That never happened, however.
Nebraska's favorite son went 4-8 in year one, improved to 5-7 in year two, and then never won more than three games in a single season again before getting fired three games into 2022. It was a nightmarish tenure for the head coach who dominated at UCF in 2017 and won a self-proclaimed national title.
Frost was better served in the Group of Five and he's a big fish that would probably succeed if he took another job at that level. We'll see if he does any time soon.