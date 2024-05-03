10 college football teams with the best road records in the last 10 years
Road games in college football are some of the toughest to win in any sport, and these 10 teams do it better than anyone.
By Sam Fariss
Over the last decade, there have been seven different national champions of college football.
From the Florida State Seminoles to the LSU Tigers to the ever-present Alabama Crimson Tide, these teams have dominated their opponents and cemented their school's legacy on the national stage.
However, not all national champions have performed well in their away games. With a dominant SEC and challenging independent programs, it has been difficult for even the greatest teams to win on the road.
With that being said, the usual suspects have had the most success when it comes to visiting their adversaries’ stadiums.
So, since 2013, which teams have had the best road records in – or, more accurately, across – the country?
*This list does not include neutral site games because, well, they were played at neutral locations*