10 college football teams with the best road records in the last 10 years
Road games in college football are some of the toughest to win in any sport, and these 10 teams do it better than anyone.
By Sam Fariss
The Fighting Irish have finally edged their way onto the list of top road records in the country, knocking out the Oregon Ducks.
Over the past few seasons, Notre Dame has performed incredibly well on the road to boost its away record for the past decade to 29-19 overall.
The Irish have only been to the College Football Playoff twice since its inception so Notre Dame has been perfect in its away games but in 2018, went undefeated in the regular season.
In 2020, the Irish were once again perfect on the road, going 4-0 with away games against Boston College, North Carolina, Pitt, and Georgia Tech.
Sitting at 29-19 as the Fighting Irish head toward the 2024 season, they have a 60.4 percent winning rate in their away games.