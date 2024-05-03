10 college football teams with the best road records in the last 10 years
Road games in college football are some of the toughest to win in any sport, and these 10 teams do it better than anyone.
By Sam Fariss
College football fans either love them or hate them, there is no in-between when it comes to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
However, there is no denying that Ohio State is by far and away the best college football team on the road.
Over the last 10 years, the Buckeyes have lost an astonishing five times on the road, averaging half a loss per season for away games.
While Ohio State has only brought home one national title since the beginning of the College Football Playoffs era, the Buckeyes have been a dominant force as they've traveled across the country.
In 2024, the Buckeyes are scheduled to play their toughest expected opponent for the season, the Oregon Ducks.
The Ducks (alongside Washington, USC, and UCLA) are joining the Big Ten and will be playing the Buckeyes regularly, possibly shaking up OSU's road record and this very list.
As Ohio State's conference gains new opponents, head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will have to perform better than ever to maintain their 89.9 percent win rate on the road and their No. 1 ranking for the best road record over the last 10 years.