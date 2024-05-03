10 college football teams with the best road records in the last 10 years
Road games in college football are some of the toughest to win in any sport, and these 10 teams do it better than anyone.
By Sam Fariss
Of course Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide would stand on the podium for the past decade’s best road records.
Surprisingly for some, the Tide is sitting at No. 1 on this list. However, with only seven losses on the road, Alabama resides at No. 2… for now.
Over the last 10 years, Alabama has had three CFP national titles and in those seasons, the Crimson Tide had an overall record of 40-2.
In away games, Alabama has gone 40-7 since 2013, averaging a minuscule 0.7 road losses per season.
Saban led the Crimson Tide to a perfect season in 2020, including the 2021 national championship win over Ohio State, with five away-game wins over Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, LSU, and Arkansas.
With 40 wins on the road and a single-digit state in the losses column, Alabama has won 85.1 percent of its away games over the last decade.