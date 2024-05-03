10 college football teams with the best road records in the last 10 years
Road games in college football are some of the toughest to win in any sport, and these 10 teams do it better than anyone.
By Sam Fariss
Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have stunned the nation over the past three seasons as they have gone undefeated in regular-season games.
With zero regular-season losses in three years, Georgia’s road record was bound to be amongst the best in the country.
The Bulldogs have stood atop the SEC amongst in-conference rival Alabama and the team’s road record is continuously inching closer to the Crimson Tide’s.
Over the last 10 years, Georgia has gone 45-9 on the road to bring the program’s winning rate in at 83.33 percent, less than two percentage points below Alabama’s.
As Smart and his squad continue to recruit well and dominate on the national stage, the Bulldogs may just be able to eclipse the Tide’s away record.