12 coaches under the most pressure to make the 12-team playoff in 2024
By Sam Fariss
12. Eliah Drinkwitz
Leading the Tigers to a shocking 11-2 finish in the 2023 season, Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz has set the standard high for himself.
The SEC has been and will continue to be a dominant force in the FBS landscape. Boosters and fans of the successful teams, Missouri now included, will only want more and more from their programs.
Last season, the Tigers were able to take down Kansas State, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Arkansas, and Ohio State.
Not a bad performance for a fourth-year coach.
Looking ahead to 2024, there will be massive amounts of pressure on Drinkwitz to not only match his previous season's record but to do better. If Drinkwitz and his team can improve their regular season record to 11-1, they will certainly be contenders for a spot in the CFPs.
If they fall short of contention, Drinkwitz will need to hope Tiger fans and the athletic department are more lenient than other SEC schools.