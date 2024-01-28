Saturday Blitz
12 coaches under the most pressure to make the 12-team playoff in 2024

Which FBS coaches are under the most pressure heading into the 2024 season with expectations that they will lead their programs to the new 12-team College Football Playoffs?

By Sam Fariss

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart.
Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
12. Eliah Drinkwitz

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA

Leading the Tigers to a shocking 11-2 finish in the 2023 season, Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz has set the standard high for himself. 

The SEC has been and will continue to be a dominant force in the FBS landscape. Boosters and fans of the successful teams, Missouri now included, will only want more and more from their programs. 

Last season, the Tigers were able to take down Kansas State, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Arkansas, and Ohio State.

Not a bad performance for a fourth-year coach.

Looking ahead to 2024, there will be massive amounts of pressure on Drinkwitz to not only match his previous season's record but to do better. If Drinkwitz and his team can improve their regular season record to 11-1, they will certainly be contenders for a spot in the CFPs.

If they fall short of contention, Drinkwitz will need to hope Tiger fans and the athletic department are more lenient than other SEC schools.

