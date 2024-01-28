Saturday Blitz
Fansided

12 coaches under the most pressure to make the 12-team playoff in 2024

Which FBS coaches are under the most pressure heading into the 2024 season with expectations that they will lead their programs to the new 12-team College Football Playoffs?

By Sam Fariss

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart.
Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
6 of 13
Next

8. Dan Lanning

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning.
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Going into his third season as the Oregon head coach, Dan Lanning has high expectations for himself and his players. He didn’t get an extension sent his way while deep in the Saban replacement talks.

Don’t get me wrong, Lanning signed a six-year contract for $45 million in July of last year, so he’s sitting pretty with the Ducks.

But, speaking highly of his team, his staff, and the entire Oregon Athletic Department, Lanning has added to the already enormous level of pressure that’s looming over his head.

Arguably falling one win short of making the playoffs in 2023 and dropping a few crucial games in 2022, Lanning and his team need to prove their worth.

If the Ducks are to remain a national powerhouse, and eventually become a perennial program, Lanning has to get the Ducks back to the playoffs for the first time since Heisman-winning Marcus Mariota did it in 2015.

Home/College Football Playoff