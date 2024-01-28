12 coaches under the most pressure to make the 12-team playoff in 2024
By Sam Fariss
8. Dan Lanning
Going into his third season as the Oregon head coach, Dan Lanning has high expectations for himself and his players. He didn’t get an extension sent his way while deep in the Saban replacement talks.
Don’t get me wrong, Lanning signed a six-year contract for $45 million in July of last year, so he’s sitting pretty with the Ducks.
But, speaking highly of his team, his staff, and the entire Oregon Athletic Department, Lanning has added to the already enormous level of pressure that’s looming over his head.
Arguably falling one win short of making the playoffs in 2023 and dropping a few crucial games in 2022, Lanning and his team need to prove their worth.
If the Ducks are to remain a national powerhouse, and eventually become a perennial program, Lanning has to get the Ducks back to the playoffs for the first time since Heisman-winning Marcus Mariota did it in 2015.