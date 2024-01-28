12 coaches under the most pressure to make the 12-team playoff in 2024
By Sam Fariss
6. Kirby Smart
The Bulldogs were just one win short of their chance at becoming a three-peat national title team.
Losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship knocked head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia team out of contention for the playoffs.
While the 2023 season wasn’t anywhere near a failure for the Bulldogs, Smart needs to lead his team back to a playoff spot – especially with 12 spots available.
If the Bulldogs fail to reach a ranking of No. 12 or higher, Smart won’t be out of a job but boosters and fans may start scrutinizing his coaching a little more closely.
The SEC is the conference to beat, and for a couple of years, Georgia was the team to beat. Smart has to play it, well, smart and get his team back to the top of the FBS standings and into contention for a national championship once again.