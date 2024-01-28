Saturday Blitz
12 coaches under the most pressure to make the 12-team playoff in 2024

Which FBS coaches are under the most pressure heading into the 2024 season with expectations that they will lead their programs to the new 12-team College Football Playoffs?

By Sam Fariss

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart.
Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
6. Kirby Smart

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart.
Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs were just one win short of their chance at becoming a three-peat national title team.

Losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship knocked head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia team out of contention for the playoffs.

While the 2023 season wasn’t anywhere near a failure for the Bulldogs, Smart needs to lead his team back to a playoff spot – especially with 12 spots available.

If the Bulldogs fail to reach a ranking of No. 12 or higher, Smart won’t be out of a job but boosters and fans may start scrutinizing his coaching a little more closely.

The SEC is the conference to beat, and for a couple of years, Georgia was the team to beat. Smart has to play it, well, smart and get his team back to the top of the FBS standings and into contention for a national championship once again.

