3 ACC football teams that will disappoint in 2024
Spring ball is officially in the books and official visit season is about to fire up which means now is the perfect time to talk about some ACC football teams that are sure to disappoint this upcoming season.
All jokes aside, the ACC has some legit contenders heading into the 2024 season but the league feels more top-heavy than it's been in a while. There are the usual suspects (Clemson and Florida State) tabbed as early contenders for the conference title and then there are some up-and-comers (Louisville and NC State) who people have been raving about.
Today, I'm going to take a look at some contenders who I think are going to fall short of expectations in 2024 and be labeled as "disappointments" when it's all said and done.
3. Louisville Cardinals
Let me preface this by saying that I truly believe Jeff Brohm is the right coach for this job and he's going to lead the Cardinals back to relevance on a consistent basis.
We saw that in 2023 when he led Louisville to the ACC title game and 10-plus wins. He's a great coach and worked wonders in his first year with the Cardinals, but I think that was a mirage because the roster out-performed expectations by leaps and bounds. I think we'll see Louisville take a step or two back this season.
Tyler Shough will be leading the offense at quarterback but I just think this team out-performed its 2023 expectations by so much that there's nowhere to go but backward in year two.
Louisville will play Notre Dame, Miami, Clemson, and Kentucky on top of some tough road games that could be traps like Virginia, Boston College, and Stanford. This schedule is setting up to see at least four losses, in my opinion, if not more.
We may see a slight sophomore slump by Brohm with maybe an 8-4 or 7-5 campaign.