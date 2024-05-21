3 ACC football teams that will disappoint in 2024
2. Clemson Tigers
Another offseason, another transfer-less recruiting class for Dabo Swinney and Clemson.
If you haven't heard by now, Swinney told the media that he doesn't use the transfer portal because the guys in it aren't good enough to play for Clemson. Which is wild when you consider how good some transfers have been over the years like the past two Heisman Trophy winners and five of the last seven to win the coveted award. But hey, they're just not good enough for Clemson.
That mindset, in my opinion, is going to hold Clemson back for yet another season and the Tigers are going to rely way too much on the current roster which was given no upgrades outside of the 2024 recruiting class and most of those guys won't play right away as it is.
Clemson is expected to be a top 10-15 team this season and push for the ACC title, but as long as Swinney is avoiding the portal, I think the Tigers will continue to disappoint. I mean, they already have since the 2020 season.