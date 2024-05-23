3 ACC football teams that will exceed expectations in 2024
1. North Carolina Tar Heels
Why do we do this? Why do we down Mack Brown? There's a reason the legendary coach has over 100 wins at North Carolina and it's because all he does is exceed expectations. The 2024 season will be no different.
Fresh off an 8-5 campaign with Drake Maye as his quarterback, Brown will be relying on a familiar face in former four-star Jacolby Criswell who transferred to Arkansas but is now back with the Tar Heels.
I think Criswell is going to be solid, but he has to battle Max Johnson for the starting job. Whoever wins the job this fall will make sure the offense doesn't completely fall off and I think experts are just assuming that's going to happen. It's a big reason that I've seen North Carolina projected to finish in the bottom half of the conference.
But what people don't realize is that Mack Brown just wins games. Outside of his first two years at North Carolina back during his first stint, Brown has won at least six games every season. He's going to do that again and I wouldn't be shocked if it was more like 7-8 wins.
North Carolina starts the year at Minnesota and let's just say that's a loss. They're going to then reel off three wins in a row before a test at Duke which I think the Tar Heels win. They'll then beat Pitt and Georgia Tech before a bye, sitting at 6-1. Following the bye, they'll beat Virginia and lose to Florida State before another bye. They'll return with a win against Wake Forest and maybe even a split in their final two games at Boston College and at home against NC State.
Realistically, there are 9-10 games on this schedule that the Tar Heels could win.
Take that, experts. No more doubting Brown.