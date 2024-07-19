3 best features in EA Sports College Football 25
This has been one of the best weeks for college football lovers everywhere. If you're anything like me and a majority of college football fans who grew up on the EA Sports NCAA Football video games, this week was like Christmas times a thousand. The release of EA Sports College Football 25 was over a decade in the making and it lived up to the hype.
A lot of us spent hours upon hours playing the game as soon as it was released on Monday and Friday actually marks the first time that non-early-release buyers are able to play.
And it hasn't disappointed whatsoever.
Obviously there are some negatives about the game -- every game has that -- but for the most part, it's about everything we expected and more.
So without further ado, let's take a look at three of my favorite features in the new game.
3. Ultimate team
This is something I haven't quite dove into yet, but I plan to. If you've played Madden, you know you can build an ultimate team by opening packs and playing as your favorite college stars, past and present. It'll be cool to build a roster with guys like Blake Corum or other recent stars and maybe some all-time greats and play against other fans online.
Ultimate team is one of the most popular modes in Madden and I can see how that could translate to an even more popular (it seems) college football game.
Imagine the elite teams you could piece together to play others online. Great new addition.