3 Big Ten football coaches on the hottest seats ahead of 2024 season
Entering the 2024 season, Big Ten football has a completely new look. The conference is adding four new teams with USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington joining the fold and it feels like they could all legitimately push for a conference title early on.
But you know the usual contenders like Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State aren't just going to let that happen. We're going to see a heck of a race for the Big Ten title in 2024.
While the usual contenders will be pushing for a title, there are some teams that have fallen on hard times under their current head coaches. These teams may soon be looking for replacements and I wouldn't be shocked if they hit the coaching carousel following the year.
So without further ado, here are the three coaches on the hottest seats ahead of 2024.
3. Greg Schiano, Rutgers
It was surprisingly tough to come up with three head coaches who have warm seats heading into the season because there are a lot of new faces and I'm just not quite willing to say that Ryan Day's seat is hot although I do feel like if he doesn't win the Big Ten and/or beat Michigan this year, he may be forced out of Columbus.
Greg Schiano feels like a good pick at No. 3 despite coming off his best season since re-taking over back in 2020. He was just 12-22 through his first three seasons with the Scarlet Knights, but he led Rutgers to seven wins in 2023 which included a Pinstripe Bowl win.
How can a coach who just led Rutgers back to relevance be on the hot seat? Well, if the Scarlet Knights regress and go back to 3-5 wins this coming season, it'll be a serious discussion.
Progress has already been shown so any regression would force the athletic department to make a tough decision. It might take two straight disappointing seasons for Schiano to be forced out of town, however.