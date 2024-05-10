3 Big Ten football coaches on the hottest seats ahead of 2024 season
1. Bret Bielema, Illinois
Following the 2022 season, every Illinois fan was ready to anoint Bret Bielema the savior of the program. He had just led the Illini to an 8-4 regular season and they looked like legit Big Ten West title contenders. Illinois went on to lose the ReliaQuest Bowl and finish 8-5. Honestly, a great season for Bielema and Illinois and everyone was buying in.
And then he responded by going just 5-7 for the second time in three years in Champaign. Hopes were high for the program after that eight-win season and fans were expecting a division title.
Not the case.
Bielema's team regressed big-time and it felt like the things that made Illinois so impressive in 2022 all became weaknesses in 2023. The Illini fell way short of expectations.
While winning at Illinois is not easy on the gridiron, putting together two 5-7 seasons in three years is not exactly going to cut it. His job is on the line this season if he can't lead Illinois to a bowl game. If Illinois finishes 5-7 again or 4-8, we may see the athletic department make the decision to cut him loose and start over -- again.
It's hard to believe that Bielema could do no wrong in 2022 and the opposite is true now.
Realistically, he, too, probably gets another year regardless. But his seat is uncomfortable.