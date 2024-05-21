3 Big Ten football teams that will disappoint in 2024
2. USC Trojans
Another team that many believe could flirt with 10 wins and maybe even a Big Ten title in 2024 is USC but I'm not nearly as high on the Trojans.
Lincoln Riley may be one of the better coaches in college football, but the 2023 season was a downright disaster and that was with the reining Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback. Caleb Williams and the Trojans struggled all season long and maybe it was just the defense, but it was tough to watch.
Things won't get any easier in their first season in the Big Ten, however.
In fact, USC will start the season with LSU at a neutral site before going to Michigan three weeks later, playing Wisconsin the following week and then going to Minnesota before facing Penn State. The opening stretch of the season is brutal and it wouldn't be shocking to see this team with a brand-new starting quarterback struggle mightily.
Things don't get any easier later in the season as they travel to Washington to start November, host Nebraska, go to UCLA, and then host Notre Dame. This team could legitimately fall short of a bowl this season. But realistically, 6-7 wins feels about right.