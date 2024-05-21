3 Big Ten football teams that will disappoint in 2024
1. Michigan Wolverines
I've been consistent in the belief that Michigan is going to fall short of expectations.
Many see Michigan as a top-10 team heading into the season and that's fair after the Wolverines won the national title in 2023. But we have to realize that Michigan lost so much this offseason in JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum, and head coach Jim Harbaugh. That's not to mention the dozen players selected in the NFL draft.
A new head coach, new quarterback, and mostly new coaching staff along with a tough schedule should make for a disappointing season.
Michigan should be a good team and I wouldn't doubt an 8-9 win season but those expecting a Big Ten title four-peat and another trip to the playoff or national title game should probably temper those expectations. This team is going to take a couple of steps back this year.