3 Big Ten football teams that will exceed expectations in 2024
2. Washington Huskies
First year in the league, new coaching staff, no more Michael Penix Jr.
Those are all reasons to be down on Washington in 2024 and that's exactly what most experts are. They're overlooking the reigning national runner-up because it will be moving ahead without Kalen DeBoer and Penix Jr. and it's headed to the Big Ten with the Pac-12 folding.
It's not going to be an easy road back to the top for the Huskies.
But Jedd Fisch proved over the past few years that he's a heck of a coach. He turned the Arizona football program around in a hurry and it's not going to take much for him to reload the Huskies. He has much more talent to work with at Washington in 2024 than he did when he took over at Arizona.
The coaching staff shouldn't be an issue and neither should the quarterback as Washington brought in Demond Williams and Will Rogers from the portal. Rogers is going to be QB1 this season and then he'll hand the keys off to the former four-star quarterback.
Now what about that schedule? Washington should start the season 5-0 before running into Michigan in Seattle. That honestly could be the first signature win of the Fisch era. Let's say the Huskies win (I think they very well could) and improve to 6-0, they'll then get a game at Kinnick which will likely be a loss. A 6-1 record heading into bye week is more than exceeding expectations. The remaining games aren't easy, but I see Washington winning all but Penn State and Oregon matchups.
A 9-3 record in year one of Fisch and the Big Ten would be a shock -- and I think it's very possible.