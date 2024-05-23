3 Big Ten football teams that will exceed expectations in 2024
1. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Year one under Matt Rhule didn't go exactly as planned. The Cornhuskers were hoping to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since before the Scott Frost era, but they fell just short at 5-7.
A 3-6 record in Big Ten play isn't going to cut it either.
Fans were realistic, however, and they knew that a rebuild would take some time after the disastrous Frost era. But I think it'll be sped up a bit in 2024 with a manageable schedule as well as one of the best quarterback recruits in the country coming in to lead the offense.
That's right, Dylan Raiola is taking over at quarterback after being ranked the No. 2 gunslinger in the 2024 class who was committed to Ohio State and nearly went to Georgia before landing with his dad's alma mater in Lincoln. He might end up being one of the top passers in the conference by the end of the season.
On top of that, this schedule sets up nicely for a first-year quarterback. The Cornhuskers will open with four home games against UTEP, Colorado, Northern Iowa, and Illinois. They should start the season 4-0 and maybe even better with Purdue and Rutgers next up on the schedule before a bye. There's a real chance this team is 6-0 by the bye week. After the bye, there's another winnable game against Indiana.
So 7-0 before an Ohio State matchup. Who says no?
They then get UCLA before another bye and travel to USC after before facing Wisconsin at home and then Iowa at Kinnick to close out the year. Realistically, I think Nebraska can go 9-3 or 8-4 this season with how the schedule is set up. Yet there are some people out there who don't think this team makes a bowl. The Cornhuskers will shock people.