3 Biggest draft steals of the 2020 NFL Draft
Four years after the 2020 NFL Draft, rookie contracts are up and it is time to see who ended up being a steal late in this unconventional draft.
Gabriel Davis was a hometown kid playing at the University of Central Florida waiting to live out his NFL dreams. Davis was a star for the Knights in Orlando, and many UCF fans believed he belonged in the NFL. After getting an invite to the 2020 Combine, Davis had his shot to prove he could play in the NFL.
He impressed the Buffalo Bills because they took a chance on the Orlando hometown kid and drafted him in with the 128th pick in the fourth round. Davis shined in training camp and he started to make headlines with his sideline presence and ability to make the tough catches. His speed and toe-tap games were just what the Bills wanted.
Davis quickly made a name for himself as being a dark horse. He shared the field with NFL great Stefon Diggs, so when Diggs was double-covered, Davis benefitted. Davis was a safety net for quarterback Josh Allen and it was proven in the 2021 NFL Divisional game against the Kansas City Cheifs, more infamously known as the 13-second game.
Davis went off in that game with four touchdowns and 201 yards on eight receptions. Two of the touchdowns came late in regulation. Bills Mafia will always remember that game as a sad day, but Davis had a career day.
Now four years after being drafted, the Bills face the tough question of if they afford to keep Davis. With a lot of big names on the roster hitting free agency, Davis might not get the chance to resign with the team that drafted him. Davis posted a farewell video to Buffalo recently that fans speculate means he is leaving Buffalo. Wherever he ends up, he can be a top wide receiver, just like he thought he could all those years ago in Orlando.