3 biggest Penn State football storylines to follow in 2024 Blue and White Game
2. Who is the WR1?
Penn State finished the 2023 season ranked 73rd in explosive play rate and 90th in passing offense, which had a lot to do with a lack of elite playmaking at the wide receiver position. While Allar had highs and lows, he was not supported with a true downfield receiving threat outside of KeAndre Lambert-Smith, not to mention a receiver who gained more than 700 receiving yards in the campaign.
This is where Julian Fleming enters the conversation.
Arguably the biggest moment for Penn State this past transfer portal cycle was signing the former Ohio State Buckeye, who is a Pennsylvania native and the former top-rated wide receiver recruit from the class of 2018. Outside of a brief injury history, Fleming is a phenomenal talent despite being overshadowed by Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka his entire career. His opportunity to fully blossom and reach expectations of being the WR1 for the offense lies ahead, and this Saturday will give fans a quick glimpse of how he looks in the blue and white.
But who else can step up on the perimeter?
I already mentioned Lambert-Smith, who is an excellent vertical threat and has the most returning production out of the wide receiver room. However, it would be reassuring for Penn State fans to see other notable wideouts, such as Harrison Wallace III, Malik McClain, Omari Evans and/or Kaden Saunders, make some waves this weekend to help bolster the receiving corps.