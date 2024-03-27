3 biggest questions surrounding Notre Dame football this spring
3. Will we see a running back by-committee look?
Audric Estime was a workhorse in 2023. In fact, he carried the ball 210 times for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns. The next-closest rusher had just 71 carries. Three other guys had over 40 carries.
With Estime now gone, the Irish are without a proven workhorse in the backfield. Will they go with a running back by-committee look or will someone emerge as the true RB1?
This may be my biggest question surrounding the Irish this offseason because Estime was so good and he took a ton of pressure off of Sam Hartman in the passing game. Defenses had to prepare for a true balanced attack with one of the best running backs in the country behind an elite passer.
But with Estime gone, that leaves Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, and Gi'Bran Payne as the likely trio that could replace him. Will one guy stand out? Love did lead the trio with 71 carries for 385 yards and a touchdown last season. Price had 272 yards and three scores on 47 touches while Payne was third with 168 yards and two scores on 45 carries.
Notre Dame also has the fourth-best running back in the 2024 class coming in to join the trio so will Kedren Young make some early noise?
I'm interested to see if anyone stands out as the RB1 or if this is a group effort.