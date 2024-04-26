3 biggest reaches in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft
One round of the 2024 NFL Draft is officially in the books and there were some really good picks on Thursday night in Detroit as well as some that left everyone scratching their heads.
Thirty-two names were called and a handful had people really questioning some front offices. While it's tough to really say that a front office made a huge mistake with certain players, there were a few that stood out as massive reaches in the first round.
These are my three most head-scratching first-round reaches.
3. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona - No. 25 to the Packers
Most draft experts were calling this pick a reach because, well, it was.
Arizona left tackle Jordan Morgan had a solid career with the Wildcats, starting 37 games, but he was a guy that I didn't see on many (any) mock drafts for the first round. He probably could have been selected in round two or the Packers could've traded down to pick him while gathering another pick, but alas they chose him at No. 25 overall. And he's not even projected as a tackle in the NFL because of his shorter arms; he's projected to slide to the interior.
The shock from the crowd was palpable and there was an extremely GIF-able moment when a Lions fan was seen laughing in the face of a distraught Packers fan following the pick.
That was pretty much how we all felt.