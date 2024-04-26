3 biggest reaches in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft
2. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon - No. 12 to the Broncos
Broncos fans seemingly loved this pick because they just haven't had a good quarterback in Denver in years. Sure, Russell Wilson was there recently and he had flashes, but Denver got him on the back-nine of his career and he was nowhere near the Seahawk version of himself.
But for some reason, this felt like the second-biggest reach of the first round. All the major quarterbacks were off the board in Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., and JJ McCarthy and Nix was projected as a late-first, early-second round pick but the Broncos decided to make the leap and pick him at No. 12 overall.
Wild.
Do I think Nix could be a solid NFL quarterback? Yes, but I don't think he was worth an early-first-round pick. He probably would've been there had the Broncos decided to trade down (there were plenty of teams interested in trading up).
The analysts on ESPN claimed that Sean Payton sees a little Drew Brees in Nix but that's a lofty comparison for a guy who had three really average collegiate seasons followed by two good ones.