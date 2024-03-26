3 biggest storylines for Colorado football this spring
Deion Sanders and Colorado football had an electric first year together. It all started with a sold-out spring game and then transition to a 4-8 season that concluded after a 3-1 start. The Buffaloes looked like a bowl-bound team, at least, early on but quickly faded into irrelevance.
Now, heading into year two, Sanders has a lot to sort out.
There's a new crop of transfers coming in to complement Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter and it'll be interesting to see how all these newcomers fare this spring.
So without further ado, here are the biggest storylines for Colorado football this spring.
1. Is the excitement still there?
This is a storyline that I think will get overlooked because it often does after the luster of hiring a new head coach wears off, but I'm interested to see if Colorado fans are still feeling ecstatic about the direction the program is headed in after a year of Deion Sanders.
My best guess would be yes, but the fans came out in droves for the spring game last year, expecting almost an instant turnaround. While four wins is better than the one they had in 2022 before Sanders got to town, did they expect him to lead the program to a bowl game right away? Possibly. But we'll see how the fans show up for this year's spring game in April.
Fan approval is a big thing in college football and sometimes can be the difference between a coaching keeping and losing his job. We're nowhere near that talk yet, but I'm curious to see if the excitement is still off the charts in Boulder.
We'll find out on April 27.