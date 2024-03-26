3 biggest storylines for Colorado football this spring
2. Reloaded and revamped
Deion Sanders told the media earlier this offseason that Colorado is "reloaded" and "revamped" heading into the 2024 season so it'll be interesting if that word holds up.
It'll be tough to truly tell if Colorado has reloaded or revamped in spring ball because we only see what happens in the spring game, but depth will be something to monitor. It felt like Colorado didn't have enough of it last season which led to the 1-7 finish to the year, but we will be able to tell if the team took a big jump from last spring game to this one.
Last year, the Buffaloes were playing guys in the spring game that had no intention of returning after -- at least Deion had no intention of bringing them back. This year, the roster looks completely different.
The Buffaloes are bringing in four early enrollees from the 2024 class, including a five-star offensive lineman, and 25 (!!) transfers. This team is going to look a lot different, but will it feel reloaded (hopefully he means this in a positive way because reloading a four-win team isn't ideal)?
I'm curious to see how much better the team looks this spring as opposed to last.