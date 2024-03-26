3 biggest storylines for Colorado football this spring
3. Two superstars
Not many programs have a "superstar" player, but Colorado has two of them.
Shedeur Sanders is a legit candidate to go No. 1 overall in next year's NFL draft if he has a solid 2024 season and Travis Hunter is the best two-way player in college football. Heck, Hunter may be the best overall athlete in the nation and he makes it look rather easy when he's on the field for 90 percent of the game.
Will the two superstars be able to handle the spotlight again and will they continue to improve this spring or did we see the best of them last year?
It's easy to get complacent nowadays when you have everyone telling you how good you are, but I have a feeling that Deion Sanders isn't going to let that happen. He's not going to allow his two superstar players to fall into a complacency trap and just coast to an average spring and lackluster summer of prep before 2024.
I'm curious to see how much these guys have grown both on and off the field this spring.