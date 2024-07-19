3 bold predictions for Miami football in 2024
1. Miami wins the ACC
If you go by the consensus opinion of preview magazines and national pundits, Miami will be the third-best team in the ACC this season behind Florida State and Clemson.
But I think that we're underselling (me included) the Hurricanes.
Miami brings in one of the best running backs and arguably the top quarterback in the transfer portal and the Hurricanes have an elite offensive line, explosive receiving weapons, and a top-tier defense. This team is built to contend and although Mario Cristobal may not have had the best start to his tenure, he has one of the best teams in the country, on paper.
Couple that with the fact that the Hurricanes have a very favorable schedule and you're looking at a team that may lose one ACC game this year which I think will be enough to get them to the title game and eventually beat a team like Florida State, Clemson, or Louisville in the championship.
Cam Ward is too good of a quarterback to make the same mistakes that Miami gunslingers have over the past couple of years and Damien Martinez is a Doak Walker-caliber running back.
The defense, too, will be scary.
This team is built for contention and the ACC is going to find that out in 2024. The Hurricanes might be just as "back" as Texas after this season. I'm thinking 10-2 is likely and 11-1 is possible.