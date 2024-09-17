3 Bold Predictions: No.13 Kansas State versus Brigham Young
This week’s nightcap is a tasty affair from picturesque Provo, Utah as the Brigham Young Cougars are set to tussle with the 13th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats — under the lights.
Both schools enter week four unblemished, despite some respectable opposition early in the season. K-State notably dispatched Group of 5 contenders Tulane, before pounding then-ranked Arizona last week 31-7 from the “Little Apple” — Manhattan, Kansas.
As for BYU, the Cougs secured an impressive road win from Dallas in week two, nipping new ACC member Southern Methodist 18-15.
Therefore, something’s gotta give this Saturday. Here are three bold predictions for the battle of feline foes.
Avery Johnson & Jake Retzlaff will Both Produce 250+ All-Purpose Yards
As is customary for these two schools, quality quarterback play will be at the fore inside LaVell Edwards Stadium. For K-State, Avery Johnson — the 2022 Kansas Gator Player of the Year and Top 100 recruit per 247Sports Composite — is a bonafide duel threat behind center.
Last week against Arizona, Johnson accrued 156 yards through the air whilst also accumulating 110 yards on the ground.
As such, the long-locked signal-caller is a nightmare for opposing defenses, and his multifaceted game is the key reason why Johnson attracted significant attention from the likes of Oregon on the recruiting trail some years ago.
Conversely, Retzlaff’s road to Power 4 football was wildly different. The southern California native garnered little fanfare coming out of high school, thus Retzlaff went the junior college route — playing for Riverside City College.
There, Retzlaff put on a dominant display in 2022 — he led Riverside to a 12-1 record and earned 1st Team All-America and Offensive Player of the Year honors. In turn, Retzlaff parlayed his successful JUCO stint into a transfer to Brigham Young in 2023.
So far this season, Retzlaff is averaging 318 all-purpose yards per game. Thus, I’m expecting Retzlaff to reach the 250-yard mark once again, despite BYU being home-betting-dogs.
As for Johnson, even though he’s averaging just 212 all-purpose yards coming into this game, I believe that K-State’s quarterback will reach the 250-yard mark as well. His duel threat capability will be dizzying, leaving BYU’s defenders seeing double.
Cats and Cougs will Combine to go Over 47.5 Points (BetMGM)
According to BetMGM, the total points to be scored have been set at 47.5 — I’m taking the over. Granted it’s a small sample size since the season is still in its infancy, but K-State is averaging 35 points per game, whilst BYU is averaging 31 points per contest — both schools have played three games.
In addition, BYU actually put up 41 points in its lone home game thus far, albeit against FCS competition — Southern Illinois. Meanwhile, K-State performed very well in its only road fixture so far against Tulane — the Cats scored 34 points.
Hence, I’m taking the over in this matchup, as Willie the Wildcat and Cosmo the Cougar will undoubtedly be getting their workout on.
BYU to Cover +7 Spread (BetMGM)
Since Sunday, the spread for this game has come down a bit from 7.5 to 7, according to BetMGM. Without question, K-State is the favorite here. The Cats are legitimate Big 12 title contenders and CFP challengers.
With that said, whilst BYU isn’t expected to compete for a title this year, the Cougs are a tough team — physically and mentally. In addition, BYU boasts the aforementioned Jake Retzlaff — a quality quarterback who can guide an offense into the end zone time and again.
Couple these valuable traits for Brigham Young with the fact that this fixture is taking place at night in Provo, Utah, I expect this matchup to be a tight back-and-forth affair — decided down the stretch. Therefore, I’m taking the Cougars to cover the +7 point spread.
Watch: No.13 Kansas State vs Brigham Young | 10:30 p.m. ET | ESPN