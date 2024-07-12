3 breakout candidates for Kansas State football in 2024
2. Keagan Johnson, WR
I had a hard time choosing between Keagan Johnson and tight end Garrett Oakley for this spot, but I ultimately went with the guy who I believe has the slightly higher ceiling.
Johnson, a Nebraska native, committed to Iowa out of high school which was rather surprising given the fact that the Hawkeyes weren't exactly known for passing the ball and their offense was one of the worst in the country. But maybe the staff sold him on potentially changing that through him.
And it worked.
As a true freshman in 2021, Johnson had 18 catches for 352 yards and two touchdowns. He was one of the most explosive players on Iowa and he probably deserved more opportunities. As a sophomore, he missed most of the season and had two catches in two games for 11 yards. He hit the transfer portal shortly after.
With Kansas State in 2023, the former four-star recruit caught a career-high 24 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns, showing he could be more than just a home run threat. And he's just getting started. The best is still in front of him and with a starting job essentially locked up, he's going to put up some big numbers in this offense with a new quarterback.
Buy all the stock in Keagan Johnson now.