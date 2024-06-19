3 BYU football newcomers who'll have the biggest impacts in 2024
2. Gerry Bohanon, QB (USF)
This one was an easy choice for me and USF quarterback transfer Gerry Bohanon hasn't even won the starting job yet. That battle will go well into the summer but no matter what happens, he's going to have a major impact on the position and the team's ceiling as a whole.
Bohanon comes over from South Florida after he missed the entire 2023 season with an injury. He did start a handful of games for the Bulls in 2022, passing for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns with six picks, but his accuracy was a concern. Before that, he looked like a potential budding star at Baylor with 2,200 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven picks and a 63 percent completion rate in 2021.
If he returns to his 2021 form, BYU will have its quarterback and it'll be in good hands. He will have to beat out junior Jake Retzlaff, however.