3 college football win total best bets
College football camps are underway and the 2024 season is right around the corner. With the changing landscape of the sports this season will be unlike any other.
With the recent takeover of betting in sports we now get a projection of how the season will go with a win total assigned to each team. Bettors are given the chance to make some money by placing a wager on if a team will go over or under that win total.
Here are 3 of my favorite win total bets for the 2024 college football season: (odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Oklahoma Under 7.5 (-110)
This pick is less about Oklahoma being a bad team and more about a brutal schedule. Oklahoma is being cordially welcomed to the SEC in 2024 by having to play Tennessee, at Auburn, Texas, at Ole Miss, at Missouri, Alabama, and at LSU, along with a non-conference slate that is far from easy. Yikes.
The Sooners return 7 starters on defense including stud linebacker Danny Stutsman, but they will see some decline on the offensive side of the ball where they lost 7 starters. One of those was quarterback Dillon Gabriel who was a main reason they averaged the 3rd most points per game last season with 41.7.
I believe Oklahoma would be near the top of odds to win the Big 12 if they were in the conference this season along with a much higher win total. But with it being their first year in a much tougher SEC I like the under 7.5 wins for the Sooners.
Iowa Over 7.5 (-115)
I have made it known how I feel this season will go for the Hawkeyes. They will be much better on offense with a new offensive coordinator and the return of Cade McNnamara at quarterback. The defense should continue to be great as they return 9 starters from one of the best defenses in college football a year ago.
The schedule also plays out great for the Hawkeyes with only one game I count as a for sure loss (at Ohio St.). They also get to face their tougher opponents (Iowa State, Washington, Wisconsin, Nebraska) at home.
I believe Iowa will handily beat the teams they should, take care of business at home, and even steal a few “toss-up” games on the road to easily go over 7.5 wins.
Vanderbilt Over 2.5 (-200)
Yes, I know Vanderbilt and over sounds weird and yes, I should be shamed for giving out a pick with -200 odds, but if Vandy cannot get to 3 wins there is a serious problem.
There are simply two reasons for this pick:
1. Transfer quarterback Diego Pavia who comes in from New Mexico St. where he accounted for 5,859 yards and helped lead the Aggies to back to back bowl appearances for the first time since 1959-60.
2. The non-conference schedule. In the non-conference the Commodores play Va. Tech, Alcorn St, Georgia St, and Ball St.
I do not expect them to beat Virginia Tech but if Vandy cannot win those final 3 non-conference games to get over 2.5 wins, then the football program may need to be relegated from the SEC.