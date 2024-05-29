3 Colorado football newcomers who will have the biggest impacts in 2024
2. Will Sheppard, WR (Vanderbilt transfer)
Heading into the 2024 season, Deion Sanders knew that his son needed some help offensively. Sure, he had Travis Hunter playing receiver, but he can only do so much as a starter on defense as well. Shedeur Sanders needed some help in the receiving corps outside of Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. and he found that in Vanderbilt transfer Will Sheppard.
Sheppard had quite the career with Vanderbilt which is especially impressive when you consider just how bad the Commodores have been for years.
The grad transfer receiver finished his Vanderbilt career with 2,067 yards and 21 touchdowns on 152 receptions. He's coming off a solid season in which he had 47 receptions for 684 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging a career-best 14.6 yards per reception.
Sheppard's 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame is going to ease in perfectly with this offense and he's going to do big things alongside Hunter, Horn, and fellow incoming transfer LaJohntay Wester.