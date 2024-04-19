3 expectations that Penn State football must meet in 2024
After another 10-2 finish last year, Penn State football needs to check these three boxes in season 11 of James Franklin's tenure in Happy Valley.
2. Penn State needs to see development at quarterback
So far, James Franklin has yet to truly have an astounding quarterback under center during his 10 years with Penn State football.
In 2014-15, Christian Hackenberg never quite panned out. He was followed by Trace McSorley, who was an athletic star but lacked in certain key areas as a quarterback. In 2019, Sean Clifford took over, who suffered from many of the same setbacks as McSorley before Drew Allar became QB1 in Happy Valley in 2023.
Allar, the former No. 1 quarterback in the country as a high school recruit, was said to be the coming savior of Penn State football when he first committed to the Nittany Lions. As a true freshman, he showed signs of being great, but when push came to shove during his first year as Penn State's starter last year, Allar never quite panned out.
Some of the issues were not all on him, but Penn State must see some progression from Allar and the entire quarterback room if the Nittany Lions are even going to think about making the College Football Playoff or competing for a Big Ten title.