3 Florida State football newcomers who will have the biggest impacts in 2024
After going 13-0 following an undefeated regular season and ACC title victory over Louisville without Jordan Travis, Florida State football was snubbed from the College Football Playoff and ended up getting trashed by an angry Georgia team that also missed the four-team playoff.
Mike Norvell saw how far away his team was from being playoff-ready -- although he did have a decent number of opt-outs in that bowl massacre.
All he did was go into the portal and land a bunch of high-impact guys from Georgia and Alabama to make up some of that ground. But out of those 17 transfers and 23 incoming freshmen, which newcomers are going to have the biggest 2024 impacts?
1. DJ Uiagalelei, QB (Oregon State)
This one was a fairly obvious choice because, well, DJ Uiagalelei is playing the most important position on the field and he's filling the shoes of Jordan Travis who was the real difference between the Seminoles struggling early on under Mike Norvell and nearly making the playoff in 2023. Uiagalelei has some big shoes to fill.
And he comes over from Oregon State after a career year in which he passed for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns with seven picks. Before that, he was at Clemson. Over his past two seasons with OSU and Clemson, he has a combined 5,159 yards and 43 touchdowns with 14 picks and he's completing around 60 percent of his passes. Not too bad.
If the former rival of Florida State can come in and just meet expectations, I think the Seminoles are going to have a huge year.