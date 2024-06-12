3 Florida State football newcomers who will have the biggest impacts in 2024
2. Malik Benson (Alabama) and Jalen Brown (LSU), WRs
I had a tough time picking just one of these guys, so they're going to share the second spot on this list after both transferring to Florida State by way of the SEC.
Malik Benson was the No. 1 JUCO prospect in 2023 and while he played in all 14 games with the Crimson Tide, he finished with just 13 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown. He showed some elite flashes but he was never consistent enough to carve out a consistent role with the Tide in Nick Saban's final year. That's going to change in Tallahassee where he joins a program in need of a WR1 and he could be that guy.
Don't sell Jalen Brown short, though. The LSU product redshirted in 2023 after coming in as the No. 68 prospect in the nation and he decided to look for a new home after sitting behind Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers. Now, he'll have a shot to compete for a starting job and have a huge impact. Not the biggest target at 5-foot-11.5 and 170 pounds, Brown could be an elite slot threat for the Seminoles and DJ Uiagalelei.
These two added targets are going to ease the pain of losing Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman.