3 Florida State football newcomers who will have the biggest impacts in 2024
3. Marvin Jones Jr., EDGE (Georgia)
Marvin Jones Jr. is a familiar name for Florida State fans as his father, Marvin Jones, played linebacker for the Seminoles back in the 1990s and was an All-American before getting picked in the first round of the 1993 NFL Draft. Florida State is in his blood.
So when he started his career at Georgia, Florida State fans were pretty upset. He was a legacy recruit who opted to join the powerhouse program instead of build the Seminoles back up.
But now he's back home and he joins the program as one of the best transfers in the portal and a potentially elite edge rusher who could follow in his dad's footsteps if he lives up to that immense potential as a five-star recruit from the 2022 class.
Jones Jr. played in 25 games for Georgia, winning a national title in 2022 as a freshman, and he finished with just 16 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble. He's looking for a bigger opportunity and he's going to get that in Tallahassee off the edge for Florida State.
I'm projecting a big year for Jones Jr. as the best newcomer on the defensive side of the ball.