3 Georgia football newcomers who'll have the biggest impacts in 2024
2. Benjamin Yurosek, TE (Stanford)
With Brock Bowers gone, Georgia will have to find a new star at tight end.
The early consensus is that it will be junior tight end Oscar Delp who spent time behind Bowers this past season and still put up over 200 yards. He has the potential to be a star and there's a good chance he is one by the end of the season. But don't sleep on Benjamin Yurosek.
The Stanford tight end transfer comes in to fill the shoes of Bowers and potentially ease the transition from him to Delp. And the 6-foot-5, 232-pound tight end is really solid.
Stanford is known for producing elite tight ends and Yurosek looked like the next great one after a breakout season in 2021 where he caught 43 passes for 658 yards and three touchdowns. He had a bit of a "down" year in 2022 with 49 catches for 445 yards and a score and then he played just half a season in 2023 with 16 catches for 239 yards and a touchdown.
The talent is there and he's joining the best offense he's ever been a part of so big numbers are to be expected from Yurosek, especially since the Bowers shoes may be too big to fill by one person.