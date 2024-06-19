3 Georgia football newcomers who'll have the biggest impacts in 2024
1. Trevor Etienne, RB (Florida)
Rarely do you see players transferring to rivals, but it's becoming more common in the portal era and that's exactly what Florida's Trevor Etienne did when he picked Georgia.
The Florida-Georgia rivalry definitely got more interesting with Etienne hitting the portal after two years with Billy Napier and the Gators and picking the Bulldogs. He rushed for 1,472 yards and 14 touchsdowns with a 5.9 yards per carry average over two seasons. Etienne was truly one of the better running backs in the SEC and he remains as such in 2024.
Not only can Etienne put up numbers on the ground, but he's also a threat in the passing game, catching 30 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown over the past two years.
And Etienne comes to Georgia and immediately assumes the starting running back role which isn't easy to do considering what kind of talent Kirby Smart brings to the backfield every recruiting class.
Georgia got a good one and I'd be willing to bet he's a Doak Walker Award candidate at the end of November.