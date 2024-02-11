3 incoming freshman who can start for Nebraska football in 2024
Nebraska football has signed three top-100 recruits and a top-20 recruiting class in 2024, but here are three who can start for the Huskers right away.
Matt Rhule has Nebraska football trending in the right direction. The Huskers still have a lot to prove after a 5-7 season in 2023, but after a successful offseason which includes a solid transfer portal haul, the signing of a five-star quarterback, and the best recruiting class in a while, Rhule's program is ready to ascend.
The schedule is favorable for the Huskers. Five of the first six games are at home. Nebraska football is also third in college football in returning production with 70 percent of it returning. That means it won't be easy for freshman signees to crack the starting lineup.
However, there will be some freshman starters and here are three freshman to keep an eye as potential starters on for Nebraska football in the 2024 season.
QB Dylan Raiola
Landing Dylan Raiola was huge for Nebraska football. He gives them the kind of quarterback they haven't had in decades. There have been some good players over the years such as Taylor Martinez and Adrian Martinez.
Taylor Martinez, known as T-Magic, as the last First-Team All-Conference selection for the Huskers at quarterback. Raiola might not be that good next season, but he's going to be the starter. There's a reason Nebraska football didn't want Kyle McCord after Raiola came into the picture.
Not only is Raiola a five-star talent, he's got a great football mind. His dad was a Pro-Bowl center and Nebraska football is getting a QB who could be akin to their J.J. McCarthy. Raiola could have that kind of impact, but there won't be any QBs standing in his way. -- he'll be under center for the season opener against UTEP.