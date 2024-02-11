3 incoming freshman who can start for Nebraska football in 2024
Nebraska football has signed three top-100 recruits and a top-20 recruiting class in 2024, but here are three who can start for the Huskers right away.
OG, Grant Brix
Another Nebraska football signee who I absolutely love is offensive lineman Grant Brix. He's 6-foot-5, 285 pounds and he's ranked No. 82 overall according to 247 Sports composite rankings.
Brix doesn't get talked about as much as Raiola or superstar tight end/athlete Carter Nelson, however, Brix, the top-ranked player in the state of Iowa, is going to have a big impact on Nebraska football. Just wait.
He feels like a future All-American to me and I wouldn't be shocked if Brix earned Freshman All-American honors. I know that he's listed as a tackle on the 247 Sports profile, but Brix future could be at guard and if Nebraska moves him inside, he could be elite -- quickly.
There could be also an opportunity for Brix to play early. Ethan Piper, one of Nebraska's starting guards, recently announced his retirement. Turner Corcoran, the other expected starter inside, is also expected to miss the entire spring and maybe some of fall camp due to an injury.
That could open for the door for Brix, who has already enrolled and will have the entire spring to get himself ready to play.