3 incoming freshman who can start for Nebraska football in 2024
Nebraska football has signed three top-100 recruits and a top-20 recruiting class in 2024, but here are three who can start for the Huskers right away.
TE/Athlete Carter Nelson
It's going to be tough for Carter Nelson to become the full-time starter for Nebraska football in 2024, even though the 6-foot-4, 216-pounder is as elite as they come.
Some are worried about the transition from 8-man football to the Big Ten, but Nelson caught three passes for 65 yards in the Polynesian Bowl against some of the top-ranked signees in the 2024 class.
That proved that Nelson is more than ready to make an early impact. Thomas Fidone is currently the tight end No .1 for the Huskers and he's got an NFL future. That's why there will be some transition for Nelson, but if you listen to Rhule talk about Nelson, he can tell he's got a shot to play right away.
Rhule talked glowingly about him playing quarterback, running back, and defense in high school. He even said that Nebraska is going to give the ball to Carter Nelson like a running back and let him dive over the top like Walter Payton used to.
That's how special Nelson can be. He might not be the "starting tight end" for Nebraska football, but he's going to play a lot. There will be plenty of two tight-end sets and Nelson will see the field enough that he'll essentially be a starter by the end of the 2024 season.