3 Kansas football newcomers who will have the biggest impacts in 2024
Kansas football is fresh off a wildly successful 2023 season as Lance Leipold led the Jayhawks to a 9-4 record but they were just 5-4 in conference play. Many are expecting that to improve in 2024.
Leipold brings back his starting quarterback in Jalon Daniels who missed a good chunk of the 2023 season with an injury and he's also bringing in the No. 42 recruiting class and No. 52 transfer class, per 247Sports.
Of these newcomers, who will have the biggest impacts for the Jayhawks in 2024?
1. Shane Bumgardner, IOL (Tiffin)
Lance Leipold reached into the portal and landed one of the best interior offensive linemen on the market in Shane Bumgardner who is projected to start at center this season for the Jayhawks.
Bumgardner became a full-time starter for Tiffin just this past season and was named first-team all-conference for the Dragons. He was rated an 87 on 247Sports in the portal which is fairly impressive for an FCS transfer. He's going to have a major impact on that offensive line as one of the leaders in the trenches, paving way for Devin Neal and protecting Daniels.
2. Javier Derritt, DL (North Dakota State)
Javier Derritt is one of those guys who had been waiting for an opportunity at the next level and he finally got it when Kansas came a-calling this offseason.
The North Dakota State defensive lineman has had a productive past three seasons, totaling 80 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks for the Bison. He's been living in opposing backfields and now he's projected to either start or play major snaps for the Jayhawks in the middle of that defensive line this season.
I don't see him quite putting up All-Big 12 first-teamer numbers, but he's going to have a major impact.
3. DeShawn Hanika, TE (Iowa State)
Last, but certainly not least, on this list is Iowa State tight end transfer DeShawn Hanika. He's listed as an 89-rated transfer by 247Sports and he should have a huge impact this season.
The tight end position is anchored by the return of Jared Casey as well as Trevor Kardell but they had a combined total of 23 catches for 289 yards and five touchdowns last season. Although Hanika missed the 2023 season, he was almost as productive by himself in 2022 with 17 receptions for 244 yards and four scores.
While he may not be projected to start yet, I think it's only a matter of time before that changes.