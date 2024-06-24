3 Miami football newcomers who will have the biggest impacts in 2024
3. Tyler Baron, EDGE
Tyler Baron is a recent addition to the roster after leaving Tennessee for Louisville before hopping in the portal again and landing with the Hurricanes.
Baron possess great size and speed for rushing the passer from the edge position at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds.
Last season, Baron totaled six sacks along with 10.5 tackles for loss. I expect his production and statistics to improve this year in a defense that will heavily rely on the defensive line to stuff the middle and get after the passer with the many defensive line additions, including Baron, that Miami acquired from the portal.