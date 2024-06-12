3 Michigan football newcomers who will have the biggest impacts in 2024
2. Jadyn Davis, QB (Incoming freshman)
This pick might surprise some people and it should. It would have been easy and lazy to just make a list of the top transfers and call it a day, but Jadyn Davis might just have the biggest impact of any recruit from the Wolverines' 2024 class and that's simply because Michigan has question marks at the quarterback position.
JJ McCarthy is gone after leading Michigan to back-to-back undefeated regular seasons and a national title and there are some big shoes to fill under center.
Alex Orji was projected to take over, but he didn't exactly wow anyone during spring ball. He's a great athlete with a strong arm, but is he just Joe Milton 2.0? Michigan doesn't need that.
And then you have guys like Jack Tuttle, Warren Davis, and Jayden Denegal backing him up but is anyone really proven enough to take over as QB1? Not exactly. Which is why I think the addition of blue-chip quarterback Jadyn Davis is going to either push all of these guys to improve drastically or he's going to steal their jobs in year one.
No matter what, Davis' talent and potential is going to impact the quarterback room positively, whether he wins the starting job or not.