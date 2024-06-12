3 Michigan football newcomers who will have the biggest impacts in 2024
3. Jaden Mangham, S (Michigan State)
That's right, Jaden Mangham comes over from Michigan State after two solid years with the Spartans in which he started and had an honorable mention All-Big Ten type of season in 2023.
After spending the entire spring with the new coaching staff in East Lansing and talking about how transferring would've been the easy way out, the Spartans' starting safety hit the portal and chose Michigan not too long after. It had Spartan fans outraged, and for good reason, because a projected starter and leader on defense decided to go against his word and join his "hated" rival.
Mangham even changed his profile picture on X to Kevin Durant right after the decision.
But even though Michigan State fans have a newfound hatred for their former starting safety, Michigan is going to benefit here and Mangham could come in and compete for that starting job back there and become one of the better defensive backs in the Big Ten.
Will it happen right away? Maybe not, but he'll get better coaching from this staff than he did under Mel Tucker over the past two years.