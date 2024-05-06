3 most impactful newcomers for Notre Dame football in 2024
After a solid, but not elite, 2023 season for Notre Dame football, Marcus Freeman has addressed some needs in both the 2024 recruiting class as well as the transfer portal.
The third-year head coach is bringing in plenty of talent to a roster that is already taking shape as one of the best in college football and the Irish should be able to compete for one of the 12 playoff spots this year. I would not be surprised if some of the newcomers via the portal and 2024 class crack the starting lineup and have major impacts on the upcoming season.
Which three newcomers will have the biggest impacts in 2024?
3. Kris Mitchell, WR (FIU transfer)
Notre Dame lost a couple of talented receivers in the 2023 class this offseason as Rico Flores transferred to UCLA and Braylon James picked TCU. Both were expected to be big pieces for the future in the Notre Dame receiving corps, but opted to play just one season in South Bend before moving on.
Maybe that had something to do with the breakout of fellow freshman Jaden Greathouse.
Either way, Marcus Freeman knew he had to address the receiver position in the portal and he did just that with FIU transfer Kris Mitchell.
The 6-1, 175-pound wideout had a quiet first three years with the Golden Panthers, racking up just 36 catches for 545 yards and five touchdowns. He then broke out as a junior in 2023 with 64 receptions for 1,118 yards and six touchdowns. His stock rose drastically so he decided to hit the transfer portal and Notre Dame felt like the right fit.
Mitchell will start at receiver this season and I wouldn't be shocked if he pushed Greathouse and Jayden Thomas for that WR1 label.