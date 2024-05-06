3 most impactful newcomers for Notre Dame football in 2024
2. RJ Oben, DE (Duke transfer)
Replacing Javontae Jean-Baptiste on the defensive line this upcoming season will be Duke transfer RJ Oben. Like Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame will get Oben as a one-year rental after spending the past five years at Duke. He redshirted in 2019 and has an extra COVID-19 year which is why he'll be able to play his sixth year in South Bend.
After playing just four games in his first two collegiate seasons, Oben really blossomed from 2021-23, playing in 37 games and recording 58 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 13.5 sacks. He also added four forced fumbles, a pass deflection, and an interception from the defensive end spot.
Oben comes over from Duke after Mike Elko (former Notre Dame defensive coordinator) decided to leave his position as head coach of the Blue Devils for the Texas A&M opening.
And he was one of the most highly sought-after defensive linemen in the portal.
Notre Dame scooped him up to be an immediate starter and I wouldn't be shocked to see him put up career-highs in tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks this upcoming season.