3 most impactful newcomers for Notre Dame football in 2024
1. Riley Leonard, QB (Duke transfer)
Are you surprised that this list includes all transfers? You shouldn't be, that's just the way college football is trending these days. The most impactful newcomers are often transfers rather than first-year college football players.
That's not to say I don't see guys like Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa or Bryce Young having immediate impacts for the Irish, but I just believe that Kris Mitchell, RJ Oben, and Riley Leonard will be instant stars.
Leonard was already a star before he came to Notre Dame this offseason, helping to lead Duke out of the gutter of the ACC under Mike Elko.
In 2022, he got his first chance to start, passing for 2,967 yards and 20 touchdowns with six picks while completing 64 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 699 yards and 13 more scores. The overnight sensation then tried to follow that up with an even better 2023 performance but an injury held him to just 1,102 passing yards and three touchdowns in seven games. He also rushed for 352 yards and four scores.
Leonard wasn't completely healthy this spring but when he returns to 100 percent, he's going to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country. I'd expect him to take over under center without a hitch.