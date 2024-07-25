3 most important games for Alabama football in 2024
2. at Tennessee (Oct. 19)
This one was a tough one to choose as it was between Tennessee and Oklahoma road games, but as you found out on the previous page, I think the Tide are going to roll right over the Sooners.
Tennessee always gives Alabama a tough test and while the Volunteers were unable to take down the Tide on the road last season, the last time these two teams met in Knoxville, it didn't go well for Nick Saban and Co. In fact, the Tide went into the fourth quarter with a slim lead and ended up losing a 52-49 thriller.
Josh Heupel was able to upset the Tide under Saban and now that he's gone, there's really no reason the Volunteers should be afraid of Alabama. Yes, Kalen DeBoer is a great coach, but he's not Saban -- yet.
Rocky Top will be buzzing for this game and it'll be one of the most hostile environments throughout the season for any visiting team. Alabama will have to show up and play its best game if it wants to win and avoid sweating out a potential SEC title game berth.